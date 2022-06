An Open Letter to Our High School Graduates:

High School. It is a short, 4-year period, but it will have a significant impact on the rest of your life. According to experts, high school graduates earn more money, are more likely to avoid poverty and will enjoy a more positive outcome than those students who do not complete high school.

Graduating high school has provided you with a gateway to attend college, trade school, join the military or enter the workforce. Your graduation means you will have more opportunities.

While for most of you, high school graduation is not the final stop, it is however a significant achievement and it is appropriate for you to take a moment to appreciate this major milestone. Congratulations on achieving this significant goal in your life journey. Your parents, family, friends, and neighbors have celebrated many milestones throughout your time in the Trumbull School system. None is more important than what you celebrate this year.

As you may have noticed, we take education quite seriously in Trumbull.

All members of the Trumbull community have invested time and treasure to ensure the success of the Trumbull education system.

The completion of your education is a significant achievement not only for you, but for the Town of Trumbull, for your parents, and for all the parents that came before. We are all proud of you.

Your class has been though a lot, having many obstacles and bumps in the road along the way. You have persevered, and proven that you are tough and resilient. You have shown strength of character and the ability to adapt and overcome the challenge of a lifetime and you stand resiliently before us as high school graduates. These are life skills that will serve you well in the future.

Class of 2022, Congratulations! Please take a moment to reflect on this significant achievement and the completion of a major milestone. On behalf of the Trumbull community, we are very proud of you and we wish you all the best as you move forward in life. We know that you will do well and continue to make us proud.

Enjoy the journey to the next phase of your life. All of us in Trumbull are rooting for your success!

David Rutigliano State Representative 123rd District