Opinion

Letter — You can count on Carla

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter — You can count on Carla 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the editor;

You should select Carla Volpe as your representative in the 134th District because she understands your issues.

Carla is a teacher and a young mother. Like many of you she is navigating this return-to-school, as a teacher and as a parent, with a child in daycare, with careful steps. It is not easy.

Daycare for all working moms is an issue, both in Connecticut and the U.S. It is either too expensive, or there is not enough available. Carla understands the working mom’s situation and in fact has been endorsed by the Working Families Party. Childcare is even more complicated in this pandemic.

Carla has advocated for family and parental leave and she supports the family.

Who do we want her representing us in Hartford? Shouldn’t the candidate understand our point of view?

You can count on Carla to listen to you and understand your concerns.

Pat Borghesan, District 4

Trumbull Democrats