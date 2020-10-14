Opinion

Letter — We need Devlin in Hartford

To the editor;

At this point in time, Connecticut needs experienced leadership in Hartford. We can’t afford the luxury of electing an inexperienced candidate with a considerable learning curve during these challenging times.

Laura Devlin is an experienced leader who has proven herself to be hardworking, committed and successful. Laura is a former top corporate executive who knows what it’s like to ride the crowded Metro North into the city everyday and battle in the business world. She also knows the challenges of being an independent business owner. She knows what it’s like to meet a payroll and deliver a product.

As our state representative Laura has brought real world experience and entrepreneurial ambition to Hartford. Let’s look at what Laura Devlin has done while representing parts of Fairfield and Trumbull (134th District) in Hartford.

She succeeded in leading the charge to stop the tolls in Connecticut that would have hurt working families and small businesses. In this over-taxed state, she opposed $1.8 billion in new taxes. She helped seniors by opposing an attempt to end the phase-out of state income tax on pensions.

Connecticut remains one of the few states that still taxes pensions, thus losing our senior population to other less costly states. She has supported the education of our children by helping to defeat a plan to force local school districts to regionalize. She has supported our police and firefighters by advocating for PTSD benefits for them.

During the height of the pandemic you could find Laura every Wednesday afternoon in front of the Trumbull Library collecting supplies for the Trumbull Food Pantry. She’s not afraid of a hands-on approach to problem solving.

This COVID- 19 pandemic has changed our world and is presenting us with challenges that are even more complex than before. We need experience and hardworking leadership in Hartford to lead us out of this nightmare. We need leadership that can move us forward to make Connecticut a place where people can work, raise a family and retire. We can do this. But we need Laura’s experience and work ethic in Hartford to succeed. We need to send State Representative Laura Devlin back to Hartford.

Joe Pifko, District 4

Trumbull Republicans