To the editor;

For roughly the past year, we have all heard that things will change. Change with the new year. Change with the new leaders. Change with the concepts we must implement to make our community better. We all believed this mantra, only to be disappointed.

As we read our national and local news reports, the same problems exist. Actually, not only do the same problems still exit but they have gotten worse.

For me, this is extremely disappointing. I do not proclaim to be perfect, nor do most people. We are all flawed individuals, and from that comes our humility. Humility promotes open-mindedness and fosters the ability to respect and embrace different opinions and ideas.

As adults, parents, and stewards for the younger generation, we are failing. Consider how we have been treating one another. Have we forgotten that our children learn from our behavior? And as local leaders, have we forgotten the responsibility entrusted to us by our community?

I write this letter with a heavy heart, as we are consciously tearing our community apart with the overriding derision of opinions and positions on town issues. I am tired of seeing hate and destruction govern our world. Let us forgive, but not forget, so we can strive to better our lives. Let us fill our lives with happiness, hope, and a willingness to work together for a common goal. Honest differences of opinion should never be permitted to destroy our progress as a community.

Steve Choi, District 3

Trumbull Republicans