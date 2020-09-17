Opinion

Letter — Vote for leadership

To the editor;

Experience and leadership matters. When faced with challenging times, it is comforting to know we have leaders in Hartford that understand and are willing to fight for the needs of our community.

David Rutigliano has been serving Trumbull in the 123rd district since 2013 and his leadership skills are recognized far and wide at the State Capitol. He serves on the very important Legislative Regulation Review Committee, reviewing all regulations proposed by state agencies and approving them before they are implemented.

This joint bipartisan committee is one of the few examples of how government is supposed to work. Trumbull needs a state representative with experience, common sense leadership and the knowledge to help ensure Connecticut is a great place to work, live and play. Please vote for leadership for Trumbull on Nov. 3 and vote for David Rutigliano.

Dee Chiota, District 1

Trumbull Republicans