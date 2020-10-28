Opinion

Letter — Trumbull needs someone like Sujata

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter — Trumbull needs someone like Sujata 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the editor;

As a local realtor and member of a family with long and strong ties to Trumbull, I have a unique view of Trumbull and the families who choose this wonderful town. For this reason, I support the candidacy of Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox for the 123rd District in our state legislature.

Trumbull has always been a popular choice for families. There are several reasons for this. First and foremost, it is due to the outstanding quality of our public schools. Our students receive a top-notch educational experience that is second to none.

Sujata is a professor of Constitutional Law and a Fulbright Scholar. She is committed to working with Democrats and Republicans alike to bring more money to education by making sure that Trumbull gets its fair share of state education aid, and reverse the trend of Trumbull losing state Education Cost Sharing Funds each year.

Trumbull has a strong sense of community, with wonderful events like incredible youth theatre productions, Trumbull Day, Halloween Happenings and the Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt for kids at Town Hall, free concerts at the gazebo, and countless others. As a Rotarian, an advocate for democracy in the League of Women Voters, and a member of her children’s PTA, Sujata helps build the sense of community in Trumbull every day.

Trumbull is a safe place to live and work. Sujata does not support defunding the police in town. She has worked with local police on anti-racist programs to continue strengthening the bond between the community and the wonderful officers that help keep us safe.

Sujata is intelligent, compassionate, kind, and a force for good. Trumbull needs a representative like Sujata. She will work hard to build alliances with legislators in Hartford to bring home what Trumbull needs most. For the good of our town, vote Sujata.

Michael Wright