Letter — Trumbull can do no better than Sujata

I have been engaged in local and state electoral politics now for over 50 years. My interest in being a participant in our representative democracy started when I was a teacher in Trumbull and over the years I have been honored to have been elected to public office in our town nine times.

I provide this background to enable you, the reader, to understand the depth and length of experience I have had in getting to know public office holders and candidates for public office over the years. That experience has led me to two conclusions. One, now more than ever, characteristics such as competence, integrity, empathy, kindness, open-mindedness, and moral character are more important than they ever were. And, two, the voters of the 123rd District in Trumbull are extremely fortunate this year to have the opportunity to vote for a candidate that possesses all of these important qualities in abundance.

Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox is running for state representative. The people of Trumbull could do no better in having her represent their interests in Hartford. Sujata is one of those people that today comes along less frequently than what use to be the case. Too many people of good quality make the decision today to not get involved in government and politics. If that trend continues, it does not bode well for the future of this great nation and our exceptional state.

You, the voters of Trumbull have a unique opportunity to select a candidate of unique character and ability. I urge you to consider voting for Sujata in November and if you’d like to know more about her background and her platform, I invite you to take a look at sujataforct.com or call me at 203-400-3097 and I would be happy to talk with you about her,

Paul Timpanelli, District 4

Trumbull Democrats