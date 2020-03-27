Opinion

Letter — Thank you, school board

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter — Thank you, school board 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the editor:

We would like to thank Chairman Lucinda Timpanelli and the entire Trumbull Board of Education for their unanimous vote on March 10, to establish a special committee of the Board of Education to explore later start times at the middle and high school level.

Teens are biologically programmed to fall asleep later at night, and their most important REM sleep occurs between 6 and 8 a.m. and 85 percent of teens get less than the recommended sleep they need. The American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, The Center for Disease Control and 12 other national health organizations support 8:30 start times for middle schools and high schools.

We appreciate that the current board is open to exploring this important matter, knowing that several other Fairfield County school districts have already decided to move to later start times or are actively considering this change.

Thank you to the board for your leadership and support.

Catherine Martini, Start School Later

Catherine Lamy, Start School Later

Chris Chase

Christa Consla

Karyn Geffriaud

Kristin Mascola

Stephanie Vaughn

L Weisensee

Amanda Wendt

Patti Woods-LaVoie