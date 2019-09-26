Opinion

To the editor:

My husband and I moved to Trumbull as a young married couple in November 2000. We were attracted by the robust parks and recreation offerings and the relative affordability to other towns in Fairfield County. We formed friendships and became involved in the community, feeling blessed that we found a wonderful town to call home. A decade later I became disillusioned when the manner in which local governance was conducted in my adopted hometown took a decidedly negative tone.

Fortunately the tone has shifted with the election of Vicki Tesoro to First Selectman. I want to live in a community where our leaders, regardless of their points of view or registered party affiliation, treat one another with respect as they go about the work of managing the town, working to make sound decisions to help ensure residents from every generation enjoy the best possible quality of life. To that end, Vicki has inspired me to run for Town Council to possibly make a similar contribution.

Vicki is an honest, thoughtful and dedicated public servant to our community. She leads by building consensus, not by imposing her wishes on others. This is a tried and true leadership style both in politics and in business. Trust me when I tell you that every significant accomplishment listed on my LinkedIn profile or resume was the result of working within a corporate setting to build consensus to get things done. Leadership is not demonstrated by engaging in vigorous social media debates, or by rushing to release a public statement on a newly floated policy proposal from Hartford or still-developing news story. Leadership is not simply talk. It is listening, learning and collaborating.

I am confident that if elected my fellow candidates running for office on Team Tesoro will exhibit a commitment to work in a collaborative, fiscally responsible manner for the benefit of residents of all ages - supporting our excellent schools, first-rate public safety services, infrastructure improvements, vibrant parks and recreation, while fostering an environment where local businesses can thrive to help keep taxes stable for homeowners.

Christine El Eris (D-3rd District)

Town Council candidate