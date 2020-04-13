Opinion

Letter —Stay focused on the people

To the editor:

Recently, I have seen some state legislators question the decisions being made in Hartford regarding our social distancing guidelines that we are all enduring together.

Our residents are worried. We are worried about health. We are worried about our loved ones. We are worried about jobs. We are worried about businesses.

It is because of how we are all feeling that it is critical that our legislators remain objective during this time of crisis. We are not alone in the loss that we are facing. The loss of family, the loss of income, the loss of freedom all make this time very difficult to endure.

I can’t imagine anyone not wanting this time to be over. But we cannot make rash decisions at the cost of public health. It is at this exact time that we need legislators to put their own situation aside and lead us through this crisis. Now more than ever, it is time to remain objective and stay focused on the people of Trumbull.

We should remember that as a community, we have demonstrated extraordinary kindness and generosity. We have teachers who have gone the extra mile to support their students, neighbors who are looking out for each other, and community organizations, consisting of volunteers and leaders, who continue to serve others every day.

I am proud to be a part of some of those organizations to see for myself the impact they make for so many, and to be from this inspiring community. Let’s focus on overcoming this together.

Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox

District 1

Trumbull Democrats