Letter — Rutigliano puts Trumbull first

In these troubling times we can’t take any chances in our leadership in Hartford. We need someone with real world and state leadership experience to protect us and lead us out of this nightmare. We need to return Dave Rutigliano to Hartford as our state representative in the 123rd District.

Dave has a reputation for putting Trumbull first and standing up for us. He fought to stop the proposed regionalization of Trumbull schools. He opposed the governor’s plan to shift state pension obligations to towns, which would have increased our property taxes. Dave stood with Trumbull commuters against plans to toll state highways. Rep Rutigliano also supported two budgets with no tax increase, and co-introduced the “Pay Equity Bill.”

Under this bill, employers will be prohibited during the hiring process from inquiring about a prospective candidate’s previous salary history until an offer of employment with compensation has been offered. This bill aims to prevent unintended pay discrimination.

Dave is a successful small business owner with over 24 years of experience meeting payrolls and creating jobs. He has brought those skills to Hartford in the four terms he has represented us. He knows how to improve the state’s economic situation and increase opportunities for Trumbull families.

Dave’s efforts have always been about opportunity and creating an environment where young people can be successful and stay in Connecticut and seniors are not taxed out of their homes. We need to send Dave Rutigliano back to Hartford.

Joe Pifko, District 4

Trumbull Republicans