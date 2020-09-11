Opinion

Letter — Rutigliano is the voice Trumbull needs

To the editor;

As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to deal with two issues; protecting the safety and health of our families and ensuring that we have an economy that provides jobs and opportunities for small businesses to survive.

It is a delicate balance and the past six months have taken a toll on families and the business community. In Hartford, we need a state representative that understands the complete picture. David Rutigliano, our state representative from the 123rd District is exactly who we need in Hartford.

As a husband and father, David understand the importance of family health and safety and as a small business owner. He is in the trenches and has first-hand knowledge of the challenges facing our business community.

David Rutigliano is the voice Trumbull needs in Hartford to ensure that we balance our needs as we move into the future. Please join me in voting for David Rutigliano for state representative on November 3.

Paul S. Lavoie, District 1

Trumbull Republicans