Opinion
Letter — Requested but never received absentee ballot
To the editor:
Put me in the column of requesting but not receiving an absentee ballot. After waiting for my mail carrier and still not receiving my absentee ballot, I drove the two miles (versus four blocks before the Republicans gerrymandered the district) to vote. Kudos to the poling monitors who worked the day in an inadequately ventilated gym on a hot day.
John Cybul
