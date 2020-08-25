Image 1 of / 1

To the editor:

Put me in the column of requesting but not receiving an absentee ballot. After waiting for my mail carrier and still not receiving my absentee ballot, I drove the two miles (versus four blocks before the Republicans gerrymandered the district) to vote. Kudos to the poling monitors who worked the day in an inadequately ventilated gym on a hot day.

John Cybul