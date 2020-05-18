Opinion

Letter — Proud to lead Trumbull’s medical professions during EMS Week

To the editor:

May 17 to May 23 is National EMS Week. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s “front line.”

I wanted to take the opportunity to say a very big thank you to the dedicated paramedics, EMTs and EMRs who are committed to providing critical lifesaving care to our community. Navigating the landscape of an emerging infectious disease brings many challenges to the delivery of prehospital care and to our community.

Our Trumbull EMS clinical and administrative team have continued to deliver reliable, professional, evidence based care under extremely difficult circumstances, while adapting to many uncharted protocol and logistical changes.

We have, as always, had wonderful support from the Town of Trumbull, under the leadership of First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, along with our public safety partners at Trumbull Emergency Management, Trumbull police, Trumbull fire companies and the incredible Town of Trumbull community.

I am proud and honored to lead this team of dedicated medical professionals. I am truly thankful for their willingness to go above and beyond when delivering their medical care and community outreach programs. I thank them for their fearless and unwavering work ethic, their selfless devotion to the field of prehospital medical care and their ongoing ability to show compassion while delivering clinical excellence.

Please join me in wishing our Trumbull EMS team, and EMS providers around the country, a very happy EMS Week. Thank you for your service, not just during this public health emergency, but each and every day.

Chief Leigh Goodman, director

Trumbull Emergency Medical Services