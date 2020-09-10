Opinion

Letter — Let’s get our priorities straight

To the editor;

The Trumbull Parks Commission met (recently), voted, and approved (4-3) a “Comedy Night” application for 300 attendees to be held at Indian Ledge Park later in September. Yet the seven commissioners, the parks superintendent and the first selectman’s chief of staff were all required to deliberate this application via ZOOM? This is absurd.

In this town presently, the libraries are closed to in-person traffic, pool access is granted only by reservation, sporting and community events at town parks and school activities with parent participation have been either cancelled or curtailed. Even Town Hall access requires advance notice with commission meetings conducted electronically, limiting public comment.

Procedurally, this meeting has set a terrible precedent as applicants can request and be granted a “special” meeting after missing the established calendar deadline for agenda submission. As a result, this application was rushed through and not vetted properly.

Moreover, a comedy night is not an emergency and does not rise to the level of needing a special meeting. Getting kids back into school rises to the level of needing a special meeting. Opening libraries should require a special meeting. Getting kids out onto our town fields should require a special meeting. Getting town government back to normal in-person status should require a special meeting. A comedy night on a town field that has been closed to Trumbullites for months? Nothing special about it. It should not have even been considered in this manner.

I respectfully request that this topic be discussed again at the next regularly scheduled meeting. And, in the meantime, let’s start having some common sense decision making with respect to what is important. Schools, libraries, youth athletics, community events, town government - Get them open and back to normal. Leave the comedy show, arranged by an out-of-town for-profit enterprise because no other town would accommodate this request, to another time. Let’s get our priorities straight.

Ken Martin

Parks Commission