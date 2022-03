I believe in the referendum process; the people that pay the bills should be able to decide on large ticket items. It is their money.

I do not believe that anyone, any committee or town office has the right to tell a neighborhood — one none of them live anywhere close to — that their space, their home, their piece of mind, their investment is expendable. And most certainly not for a luxury item or a space they told us was to be preserved when they spent $7,000,000 on it. No one has that right.