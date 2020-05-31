Opinion

Letter — Give graduates a proper ceremony

To the editor:

Why is there a lack of balance and creative thinking from our elected leaders in honoring the accomplishments of our high school seniors with a proper graduation? The Air Force Academy did it last month with social distancing. The same will be true in June at West Point, not to mention communities across Connecticut and the nation. I would like to suggest these points:

Trumbull High School has plenty of bleacher seating for guests. If the limit in attendance must be parents only, so be it, it is their child. Live stream the ceremony on local access television for the rest of the graduate's family and our community as well. If students are seated 6-10 feet apart with imprinted Golden Eagle Class of 2020 masks spread over the ball field, they can be together as a class. If you must do it by house, they can still properly walk and accept their hard-earned diploma.

We can do better when we think creatively while ensuring safety. It's not what has been decided is necessarily better or safer, or even easier. But it doesn't truly acknowledge that even with a virus there is a balance and ways can be done to recognize and honor our graduates in a socially distant manner that has purpose and meaning.

Mark Block, District 3

Trumbull Republicans