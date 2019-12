Opinion

Letter — Get the facts straight

Editor’s Note - An early version of this story was published online that misnamed the District 4 polling location as St. Joseph High School. District 2 votes at St. Joseph.

To the editor,

Before they start talking about moving from four to seven districts in Trumbull the Town Council Members need to get their facts straight. District 4 votes at Middlebrook School not St. Joseph's High School. That is a 2-3 minute drive from lower Main St., not a 15 minute drive.

Joe Pifko, chairman

Trumbull Republicans