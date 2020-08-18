Opinion

Letter — Gadkar-Wilcox will stand for racial justice

To the editor:

If you are a Trumbull young adult heading for college, you need to plan on an absentee ballot for this fall election. If you are a teen in high school, please be sure to register.

I am writing in support of Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox for state representative of the 123rd District.

My first experience with Sujata was her involvement with the Trumbull High School “We The People” team. As a professor of Constitutional and human rights law, Sujata volunteered her time to coach our team. She organized coaching sessions for us at Quinnipiac with her colleagues. She met us at THS during the school day after dropping off her children at school to help guide us through a championship-winning year. Her dedication and volunteer efforts to our team will be remembered by my peers and me for a lifetime.

Secondly, watching Sujata’s support and activism during the ongoing fight for human rights has been inspirational to me as a young voter and activist. Seeing her out with her family standing up for the Black community gives me confidence as a voter that she will prioritize important issues in Hartford. The time is now to tackle racial injustice, and I am confident that Sujata will work as hard as she possibly can to achieve racial equity on a state government level.

Lastly, through my experience as the event organizer for the Summer Drive-In Movie Series fundraiser to offset COVID losses for the THS Theatre Department, I know first hand that Sujata is an avid supporter of the arts. Sujata showed her support, using social media to help advertise and contribute in any way to the program.

As a sophomore majoring in drama design and production at Carnegie Mellon University, I am scared for what the future will look like for careers in the entertainment industry. We need a voice for the arts community in Hartford who will stand up and advocate for all of the creators in Connecticut that fear for their futures as artists. I am confident that Sujata will be that voice.

James Gallo