Letter — Fight for the things you care about

To the editor;

Like many, I was deeply saddened by the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As a woman, and full-time working mother, I owe so much to her. I have always admired her, not only for the groundbreaking work she did on behalf of millions of Americans, but the way she did it. She taught us to ‘fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.’

This style of leadership is so desperately needed in our country right now, and we are fortunate in Trumbull to have someone running for the 123rd District who can represent us in a thoughtful, respectful, and intelligent way. That candidate is Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox.

From the first time I met Sujata, I was impressed with her ability to listen and relate to people. Although she is a brilliant legal scholar, who teaches Constitutional and Human Rights Law, she is the type of person who makes everyone around her feel heard. How lucky her students at Quinnipiac University are to have an educator and mentor who exudes passion, while making their thoughts and concerns the focus of the conversation. That is what she will do for Trumbull residents as our state representative.

As an educator myself, I am thrilled to cast my vote for someone who will work in a collaborative way to support the Trumbull Public Schools, and represent teachers, students, and their families as our voices in Hartford. I hope you will join me in voting for Sujata Gadkar-Wilkox on November 3rd.

Traci Galla, District 3

Trumbull Democrats