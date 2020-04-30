Opinion

Letter — Don’t count God out

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter — Don’t count God out 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the editor:

As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic in this country we should remember with compassion those who have passed away during this time and their families who could not be with them. We should also acknowledge the sacrifice and bravery, the ingenuity and hard work of all those who helped us survive and move forward out of this disaster.

At the top of this list belongs our God, by whatever name we call him, who makes it possible for us to understand and fight the viral enemy. Isaiah's reminder to the Israelites is still true for us today: O Lord it is you who have accomplished all we have done.

With the long road of economic recovery still ahead of us, we would be wise to implore God's continued help and support.

Madelyn Meagher