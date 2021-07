Last July, in response to national events, First Selectman Tesoro and the Town Council established the EDIT Task Force, “to strengthen Trumbull’s identity as a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community.”

EDIT has not lived up to its hype, and as it stands qualifies as a dreadful failure. This is not the result of the quoted portion of the resolution, it is having been brought about by one misstep after another, errors in judgment and lack of strong processes.