Opinion

Letter — Devlin is the needed choice

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter — Devlin is the needed choice 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the editor;

I am writing to convey my support for Laura Devlin in her bid for re-election as our state representative for the 134th General Assembly District. Having had the privilege get to know Laura and witness first-hand her level of genuine care and interest in each resident she meets, I know without a doubt that Laura is the best choice to represent all residents of the 134th District in Hartford.

During her time in Hartford Laura has taken that caring heart for her constituents and turned it into action. She has a 100% voting record overall since being elected. Laura was out front in the fight to hold our electric providers accountable when they proposed dramatic rate increases on the heels of questionable response efforts during the latest tropical storm. Also, Laura was recognized as State Representative of the Year by the Motor Transportation Association of Connecticut for her efforts in standing up for residents and small business owners alike against the imposing threat of tolls on our highways.

Additionally, she was endorsed by the NFIB Small Business Association, CT Realtors, and the CT League of Conservation Voters.

A vote for Laura is a vote for the kind of work ethic, compassion, and sensibility we need more of in Hartford. Please select Laura Devlin on November 3.

Matt Caron, District 4

Trumbull Republicans