To the editor;

Connecticut keeps moving up in the rankings…but not in a good way. We are now ranked the eighth worst state to retire in economically. So, if there are any retirees still left here, now is the time to “get out of Dodge.”

So, to add fuel to the fire, the Hartford Democrats, led by Senator Looney, have decided that they need to create a “Mansion Tax.” This will be a state tax that will add one mill or $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value to every house after the first $430,000. Wow, that should make Connecticut no longer the Nutmeg State but the Mansion State.

Needless to say, an awful lot of houses in Connecticut would qualify as mansions. In fact, the real estate section of the paper could now be called the mansion section. It’s only a matter of time before the Hartford Democrats lower the threshold and make all real estate subject to this tax. Does anyone think this is going to help the housing market?

Senator Looney says that this would help rectify the discrepancy of the wealth in lower Fairfield County versus the poverty in the inner cities. Has the senator seen the wealth of Princeton versus Newark, NJ or the wealth of the upper West Side of Manhattan versus the Bronx? The goal should not be the redistribution of wealth which only drives people out of our state but rather good tax proposals that bring commerce, industry and good jobs into our state which helps all of us.

Joe Pifko, District 4

Trumbull Republicans