Opinion

Letter — Community pool belongs at Tashua

To the editor:

My wife Mary Jane and I have been Trumbull residents for 35 years and have always wanted to see a community center with a pool right here in town. We’ve enjoyed membership at the Shelton Community Center for most of that time but have always thought that having one in our own town would be wonderful.

As for the location, we currently live on Pinewood Trail, are very familiar with the roads and their limits getting in and around the lake under the best conditions.

Given our experience, the proposed plan for building use and parking accommodations at the Beach Pool site is not optimal. We are asking that the committee respectfully consider the Tashua site a superior choice as it will have ample parking and room for the anticipated traffic which will be inevitable once the building is fully utilized by community members, guests and students.

Paul and Mary Jane Plouffe