Opinion

Letter —Block makes good points on Tashua walking

To the editor:

In your recent article regarding the opening of the Trumbull Tashua Knolls Golf Course for walkers, former Town Councilman Mark Block makes some good positive points.

The Pequonnock River Valley trail is overcrowded with walkers. People need to get outside and get some exercise. Having people walk the golf path, even one-way, seems like a safe, creative alternative to a crowed valley walk.

Why not reduce the risk by giving people an alternative and spreading out the human contact. But, because it came from the other side of the aisle it was immediately dismissed by the administration. If people abuse it, close it down. At least you tried something.

These are new unchartered waters we are in. This is not a time to be partisan. This is a time for working together and brain storming ideas to help us all get thru these troubled times.

Joe Pifko, District 4

Trumbull Republicans