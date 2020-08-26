Opinion

Letter — A vote for the future

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter — A vote for the future 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the editor:

What does the future look like for me? Thats up to you to decide.

Yes I control what I can. I make choices that directly impact my life outcome. As a voter you also make a choice that could change my course and path.

When you vote this November, you can vote for a candidate that expands my opportunities through programs that help Connecticut students go to college - programs that could pave the path to me being a productive citizen.

From kindergarten to college, Connecticut’s students today are Connecticut’s innovators tomorrow. Supporting those students and providing them with the education they need is essential.

Our future is reliant on a healthy economy with thriving businesses. Small and local businesses have suffered because of COVID-19. You must elect candidates who will work to expand existing programs to help small businesses throughout the state, such as the Small Business Express Program, and would work to help small businesses use business interruption insurance to recoup COVID-19 costs.

Trumbull is home to many successful small and medium-size businesses, and continued support for carefully planned economic development is vital to our future economic success. These simple ideas of a strong economy and a strong education system are an investment in the success of young people.

Thats why I am asking you to vote for the future on my behalf. I am 16 years old, and setting me up for success means voting for Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox on November 3. Vote like the future depends on it, because it does.

Meredyth Waters