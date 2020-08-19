Opinion

Letter — A vote for Sujata is a vote for seniors

To the editor:

I am writing to support Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, an exemplary candidate running for state representative in the 123rd District.

Many in Trumbull are concerned about our seniors, many of whom have lived in town all their lives, raising families and contributing in so many ways to our community. While recent efforts by First Selectman Vicki Tesoro have kept our local taxes in check, state taxes continue to rise. For seniors attempting to live on a fixed income, remaining at home is more than challenging.

Sujata has many ideas for expanding the state tax base, ultimately reducing taxes for all, including our seniors. For instance, Sujata proposes a tax rate of just under 10 percent for couples earning $5 million a year. This would allow the state to pay for our roads and infrastructure without levying tolls and gas taxes.

Some argue that these ultra-wealthy will leave the state, but as Sujata says, multiple studies show that this is a myth. Connecticut is a vibrant, growing place to live and even now is attracting many New Yorkers in search of greener pastures. In Trumbull alone, it seems as if every day brings news of another house sold at or above asking price.

Sujata also suggests that our wealthiest private universities, like Yale, pay their fair share of taxes. Just as MIT and Stanford are taxed on their unspent endowment earnings - and Yale’s endowment is $26 billion - Yale should be taxed. Yale’s tax-exempt property is worth more than $2.5 billion.

Finally, Sujata has proposed a new system for determining property taxes in Connecticut; state tax relief would be given to those with the highest property taxes relative to income. Seniors who have remained in their homes and have seen their property values - and taxes - rise, while incomes have remained stagnant, would truly benefit.

In short, Sujata supports fairly taxing the wealthy institutions and individuals, in the process reducing the tax burden on all of us, but especially seniors.

Our state needs to take care of its seniors, who have given so much to the town. A vote for Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox is a vote for Connecticut seniors.

Gail Ritacco, District 3

Trumbull Democrats