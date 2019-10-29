Opinion

Hoping to continue volunteerism on Town Council

To the editor:

I am very proud to be running for election to Trumbull’s Town Council to serve District 1, the Daniels Farm area.

My family has lived in the beautiful Town of Trumbull for almost 30 years. I have been a volunteer in town for the last 18 years, starting with serving as the PTA President at Daniels Farm, Hillcrest and Trumbull High School, along with organizing and running many committees offering fundraising and enrichment.

I loved my years working with the schools, the staff and especially the kids. Over the years, I worked on many committees with Vicki Tesoro and have always been extremely impressed with her command, vision, and work ethic. She truly exemplifies the meaning of the word Volunteer.

After my children graduated out of the school system, the first selectman appointed me to the Senior Commission, of which I am now the chair. We collaborated on many programs including the town-wide Senior Discount Program, a comprehensive resource directory, and a community service program to help our elderly and disabled with leaf raking and snow shoveling, I also volunteer for the Trumbull Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt, the Arts Festival, Restaurant Week, the Food Pantry and the Sustainability Team.

I believe in creating programs to build upon our sense of community. In a small town such as Trumbull, it’s important that we bring families and neighbors together through events and activities to enrich our residents’ lives and encourage all of our citizens to be a part of our community.

I want to continue to volunteer by serving as your Town Council representative in District 1. If elected, I will focus on keeping Trumbull a wonderful place to live. To me, that means keeping taxes as low as possible by budgeting conservatively and finding ways to be more productive, ensuring our schools and parks remain the envy of surrounding towns, our senior population is supported and businesses are encouraged to locate in Trumbull.

Vote Row A on Nov. 5.

Mary Isaac, candidate

