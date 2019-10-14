Opinion

Fatse will help preserve quality of life

To the editor:

I am writing to endorse Susan Fatse as a candidate for Town Council for District 2 this Election Day, November 5. I have known Susan for many years and believe that your support for her will help to further and preserve the quality of life and community in District 2.

Susan is an attorney with a business in Trumbull, and also works at her husband’s law practice in Fairfield. She and her husband, Brian, have lived in town for nearly 20 years raising their three children.

For a period of four years, Susan served as a commissioner on the Trumbull Housing Authority which governs and manages the safety and quality of living for low-income seniors and persons with disabilities at the Stern Village in Trumbull. Susan was an integral figure in formulating strong policies and procedures, and procuring improvement measures for the Stern Village community. She remains on the board of the THA Corporation which makes financial decisions relating to Stern Village.

Susan currently volunteers her legal services for the Center For Family Justice located in Bridgeport. Her efforts help other attorneys to serve victims impacted by domestic violence. She also lends support to CFJ clients with immigration matters, many of whom have been impacted by a form of violence.

Over the years, Susan has served volunteering at St. Joseph High School events and fundraisers aimed at enhancing the excellence of the educational experience there.

Susan is an advocate for the protection of the pristine character of her neighborhood and will seek to implement cost effective measures in governing the town. Susan’s invaluable life and work experiences and devotion to Trumbull will serve well on Town Council for District 2.

Christy R. Hayes (R)

Town Council candidate