Opinion

Council candidate supports Tesoro

To the editor:

I’m voting for Vicki Tesoro for First Selectman of Trumbull.

Vicki has the experience of working for our town as its leader for the past two years. She is intimately familiar with the inner workings of our town’s system and knows what the job is.

Prior to her role as first selectman, Vicki supported our community by serving on various committees, participating in numerous organizations, and volunteering in Trumbull.

Since the election two years ago, Vicki has brought our town together. No matter what your political affiliation is, you’re now a part of our town, served by our newly transparent government.

I have come to know Vicki, and it is clear to me that she has the best interest of Trumbull in her heart and demonstrates this in her actions. She is both personally and professionally an individual of integrity, a quality that is critical for a public servant. I encourage everyone to vote for Vicki for first selectman.

Joy Colon, candidate

Town Council (D-4th)