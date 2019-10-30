Opinion

Council Democrats: We have acted thoughtfully and with integrity

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Council Democrats: We have acted thoughtfully and with integrity 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The recent Letter to the Editor by the Republican minority leaders was a real head scratcher. In calling for a return of the Town Council to GOP control, these Republicans claim that the current majority under Vicki Tesoro’s leadership, has not accomplished anything of merit. Clearly, they are not paying attention.

If they had been, they would have noticed the last two budgets that kept our taxes stable, maintained our high-quality town services, and increased funding to our superior school system. All of this was accomplished with bipartisan support, and without financial gimmicks that were the hallmarks of recent Republican lead administrations.

Republican Councilmen should also be familiar with our commitment to public safety through our work with First Selectman Tesoro to secure the traffic light at Chip’s, pass a Tobacco-21 smoking and vaping ban, deliver (under budget) much needed improvements to the Police Station’s facilities, and authorize funding that will allow for critical safety upgrades to our public schools.

They’ve also conveniently forgotten their votes in support of our work to plan for the future of the Town Library, Senior Center and aquatics facilities. Unlike the financial liabilities these same Republicans approved during the Herbst administration, these bipartisan committees are addressing the issues the right way - thoroughly and with public input before any decisions are made. Remember when the Republicans paid $1.6 million for houses on Churchill Road that still sit empty? We certainly do.

Perhaps these attacks are just a distraction from the fact Republicans have failed to fulfill their obligations to the people of Trumbull. For the last two years they have occupied 10 seats on the Council, but over the course of this term, the Republican caucus has not offered a single proposal to improve the quality of life in Trumbull. You need only look at the Council and Committee attendance records to see which party has put in the work to move Trumbull forward.

We are proud of the work of the Tesoro administration and the record of accomplishment by our caucus during our time in the majority. We have acted thoughtfully, with integrity and transparency, and hope we have earned your vote to continue serving for another term.

Dawn Cantafio, District 1

Bill Mecca, District 1

Keith Klain, District 2

Kevin Shively, District 2

Mary Beth Thornton, District 2

Thomas Whitmoyer, District 2

Jason Marsh, District 3

Eric Paulson, District 3

Bruce Elstein, District 4

Ashley Gaudiano, District 4

Lisa Valenti, District 4