Committed to responsible economic development

Trumbull is a vibrant community where residents enjoy a high quality of life. I am committed to balancing this with strategic, focused development, while supporting my commitment to keep taxes stable.

For the last two years, my team and I have been tireless advocates for creating economic value while maintaining Trumbull’s character.

We’ve seen tremendous economic development successes, especially in underutilized commercial and industrial zones:

· The former site of Marissa’s is on its way to becoming the Long Hill Commons, a cutting-edge retail and restaurant center that will vastly enhance the Long Hill Green.

· The long-vacant former United Healthcare building at 48 Monroe Turnpike, received approval for major redevelopment into a comprehensive senior housing complex. The plans include innovative green development, including a path to the Pequonnock Trail. Critically, a traffic light will be installed at the Chip’s plaza.

· We’ve seen businesses like Trumbull Tradesman Center fill a 110,000 square foot vacant site, Henkel Corporation invested $20 million to expand its presence, Cooper Surgical leased additional space, CT Make A Wish will relocate to larger headquarters, Dr. Firgeleski developed a 10,000 square foot building on Monroe Tpke, and more!

We’ve secured nearly $2 million in grants to support economic development and have applied for $1.7 million more.

We have worked closely with our largest taxpayer, the Westfield Mall and with Hawley Lane Mall as both look to become retail-tainment centers.

My economic development agenda also seeks to promote community programs, assets and initiatives that make Trumbull a desirable place to live, work, play, and locate a business. This includes initiatives like Restaurant Week, creating a master plans for pedestrians and bicyclists, and the installation of sidewalks.

As your First Selectman, I understand that Trumbull must remain competitive and affordable for residents and businesses. I will continue to strategically grow Trumbull’s grand list, ensure taxes remain stable, and Trumbull thrives, while protecting the character and quality of life of our community.

Vote Row A on November 5th for Team Tesoro—a vote for civility, transparency, and common sense.