Commentary — About those market rate multi-family apartments

Construction of 202 units of apartment on the former Canon USA site at 100 Oakview Drive is ongoing in this August 2018 photo.

As first selectman, I value Trumbull’s unique character and open spaces. I will continue to balance Trumbull’s quality of life with strategic and responsible development.

There is a great deal of misinformation being disseminated regarding the approval of market rate apartments. The record must be set straight so that we can have an honest and transparent conversation around the impact-both the benefits and disadvantages-new apartments will have on our community.

The accusation that 1,000 apartments have been approved between June 2018 and January 2019 is entirely false. Lying and fear mongering have no place in intelligent discourse. My opponent, and those running with him who repeat these falsehoods, do a disservice to our citizens.

The truth: To date, there are 401 luxury market rate apartments and 128 age restricted 55+ apartments approved for construction. All of these apartments were approved as a result of a dramatic zoning change actively encouraged by the prior administration.

On June 21, 2017, six months prior to when I took office, the previous administration advocated for and encouraged the passage of a radical zoning change that would permit the construction of up to 600 units of market rate apartments in our industrial zones.

On June 21, 2017, 202 luxury rental apartments at 100 Oakview Drive were approved. The previous administration supported the use of tax breaks to facilitate this construction.

Permitted under the same June 21, 2017 regulation, a 128-unit Senior Living Complex for residents 55 and over at 101 Oakview Drive was approved. This is being constructed.

Again, under the same June 21, 2017 regulation, 199 units of luxury rental apartments were approved on the site of the former, long vacant, Henderson lumber-yard. This is not yet under construction.

Since I took office, two zoning changes were passed on a bi-partisan basis. No apartment site plans have been approved for either location.

A zone change that will allow for 260 units of luxury rental apartments to be built at the Trumbull Mall.

A zone change that will allow a 300-unit senior living facility at 48 Monroe Turnpike. That development will generate millions of dollars in tax revenue and has broad-based community support.

I advocated for a two-year moratorium on new multi-family rental apartments. Ultimately, planning and zoning passed a 12-month moratorium with bipartisan support. This is critical as it will allow the town to study the impact of new developments on the public schools, first responders, and other municipal services. A major, high-density rental development proposal was halted as a result of the moratorium.

The deliberate, misleading assertion that 1,000 apartments were approved form June, 2018 to January, 2019 is utterly false.

Good government starts with transparency and honesty. That’s how I will continue to govern if re-elected. I will ensure that Trumbull remains a beautiful place to live and work, and will continue to engage in responsible town development.