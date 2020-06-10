Opinion

An open letter to the graduates

Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to Trumbull’s high school graduates and shared with the Trumbull Times.

High school. It is a short four-year period, but it will have a significant impact on the rest of your life. According to experts, high school graduates earn more money, are more likely to avoid poverty and will enjoy a more positive outcome than those students who do not complete high school.

Graduating high school has provided you with a gateway to attend college, trade school, join the military or enter the workforce. Your graduation means you will have more opportunities and help ensure a successful and long career path for your future.

While for most of you, high school graduation is not the final stop, it is however a significant achievement and it is appropriate for you to take a moment to appreciate this major milestone. Congratulations on achieving this significant goal in your life journey.

Your parents, family, friends, and neighbors have celebrated many milestones throughout your time in the Trumbull school system. None are more important than what you celebrate this year.

As you may have noticed, we take education quite serious here in Trumbull. All members of the Trumbull community, past and present, have invested time and treasure to insure the success of the Trumbull education system, and you as students.

Completion of your Trumbull education is a significant achievement and your parents, and all the parents that came before, are proud of you. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, it’s becoming apparent that you will not be able to enjoy a traditional graduation celebration. Through no fault of your own you were dealt a tough break, and for this I am sorry. Consider this, in 10 years, you will all have interesting stories to tell at your class reunion.

Class of 2020 - Congratulations. Please take a moment to reflect on this significant achievement and the completion of a major milestone. On behalf of the Trumbull community, we are very proud of you and we wish you all the best as you move forward in life. We know that you will do well and continue to make us proud.

Good luck and enjoy the journey to the next phase of your life. All of us in Trumbull are rooting for your success. Congratulations!

David Rutigliano, (R-123rd)

state representative