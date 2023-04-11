Ukraine resumes electricity exports despite Russian attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine began resuming electricity exports to European countries on Tuesday, its energy minister said, a dramatic turnaround from six months ago when fierce Russian bombardment of power stations plunged much of the country into darkness in a bid to demoralize the population.
The announcement by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko that Ukraine was not only meeting domestic consumption demands but also ready to restart exports to its neighbors was a clear message that Moscow's attempt to weaken Ukraine by targeting its infrastructure did not work.