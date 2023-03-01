UK: Remains of baby found after missing couple arrested

LONDON (AP) — British police said they found the remains of a 2-month old baby in woodland Wednesday after officers arrested the infant’s mother and her boyfriend, who vanished after the child was born in early January.
Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, had crisscrossed England for weeks to avoid authorities, police said. Investigators suspect the pair used large amounts of cash to live off the grid, traveling around the country by taxi, covering their faces when near closed circuit cameras and moving frequently, often after dark.