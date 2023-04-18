T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Interested investors may have to dig deep into their pockets to claim a giant Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton going up for auction on Tuesday — a first in Europe — that's been dug up from three sites in the United States and could make the ultimate ornament for a tycoon's abode or other eye-popping display.

The 293 T. rex bones, assembled and erected into a growling 11.6-meter-long (38-foot-long) and 3.9-meter-high (12.8-foot-high) posture, are expected to fetch 5 million to 8 million Swiss francs ($5.6-$8.9 million) when it goes under the hammer at a Zurich auction house.