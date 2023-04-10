Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who is under house arrest in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at prosecutors’ offices on Monday for forensic searches of electronic equipment confiscated during investigations, his lawyer said.
Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has six million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. None of the four has yet been formally indicted.