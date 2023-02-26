Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast Sunday that Russia has no choice but to take into account NATO's nuclear capabilities, in remarks justifying Russia's recent suspension of its participation in the New START treaty.
As he has done repeatedly during the Ukraine war, Putin claimed that Russia faces an existential threat because, in his view, NATO members are seeking the country’s “strategic defeat.” He said on Russian state TV that the suspension of New START stemmed from the need to “ensure security, strategic stability” for Russia.