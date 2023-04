BAGHDAD (AP) — Influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced Friday that he would suspend the movement he leads for one year, citing “corruption” among some of his followers.

A group within the Sadrists, dubbing itself the “Owners of the Cause,” believes that al-Sadr is Imam Mahdi, a Shiite religious leader said to have vanished more than 1,000 years ago, who is expected to return leading an army of the faithful to defeat evil in the world.