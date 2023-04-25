Israel marks Memorial Day plagued by divisions, violence

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel marked its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks on Tuesday against the backdrop of some of the deepest political divisions in its history and soaring tensions with Palestinians.
Memorial Day is one of the most solemn moments on Israel's national calendar, in honor of its 24,213 war dead and 4,255 attack victims. People come to a standstill when a two-minute siren sounds late in the morning. Motorists and pedestrians halt in the street, stop their cars and stand with heads bowed.