Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

Grupo de médicos en Sudán reporta al menos 56 muertos, cerca de 600 heridos en dos días de combates en Sudán

Associated Press

JARTUM, Sudán (AP) — Grupo de médicos en Sudán reporta al menos 56 muertos, cerca de 600 heridos en dos días de combates en Sudán.

Written By
Associated Press