Freak storm in Thailand capsizes fishing boats, killing 3

BANGKOK (AP) — A freak storm in southern Thailand capsized a dozen fishing boats and killed at least three people, but more than 100 others who were also at sea have been accounted for, officials said Monday.

Seven people were injured after the sudden storm off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Sunday morning caused the fishing boats to capsize and damaged dozens of others in the Gulf of Thailand. There were no missing reported among the 149 people on 61 boats, the provincial Public Relations Department reported.