Dubai again plans for flying taxi takeoff, this time by 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula, offering its firmest details yet Monday for a pledged launch by 2026.
Since 2017, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates has offered promises to launch flying taxis in the city already home to the world's tallest building and other architectural wonders. A series of different types and companies have cycled through those promises as well, most timed to be included at Dubai's annual World Government Summit, which saw this year's edition begin Monday.