Alert: Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka wins World Press Photo for image of pregnant woman in Ukraine's Mariupol

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka wins World Press Photo for image of pregnant woman in Ukraine's Mariupol.
- Paul's Haircutting returning to Trumbull
- Trumbull robotics team on path to world title
- Trumbull diversity committee calls for schools to observe Eid
- Report: Five Trumbull school buildings need immediate attention
- Trumbull mom teaches business basics to aspiring babysitters
- Trumbull gears up for $5.5M in road paving projects for 2023
- Trumbull health department struggles with staffing and mandates
- CT inventor brings stereo sound to those with unilateral deafness
- Superintendent, principals are top-paid Trumbull school employees
- Police make up 19 of Trumbull's top 20 highest paid employees