Yemeni officials: Government, separatists reach initial deal

CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni officials say the internationally-recognized government and southern separatists reached an initial agreement to end their infighting in the country's south.

The officials said Friday the deal envisages a new Cabinet and allows for the return of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to the port city of Aden, a temporary seat of government established after the rebel Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. Hadi later fled from Yemen to Saudi Arabia.

The officials say the separatists agreed to disband their militias, which would be integrated into Hadi's forces. The officials say the deal is expected to be signed next week in Riyadh.

They spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

Hadi's forces and the separatists have clashed since August, though they're allies in the Saudi-led war against the Houthis.