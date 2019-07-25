Von der Leyen in Poland discusses EU commission posts, plans

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen is meeting Poland's prime minister to discuss the executive body's agenda for when she takes the helm later this year.

The visit Thursday to Warsaw was von der Leyen's second foreign trip, after Paris, since being approved for her post. Poland backed her candidacy.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said he would like to talk about what commission portfolios are available for Poland and potential Polish candidates.

Poland's right-wing government is hoping for more understanding from the EU under von der Leyen for its policies. Warsaw is bitter over sanctioning procedures that the EU, under current Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, has launched over changes to Poland's judiciary that are seen as a threat to the rule of law, in violation of EU values.