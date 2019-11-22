US working with Taiwan to combat China election interference

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The top U.S. representative in Taiwan says Washington is working with Taipei to combat efforts by Beijing to influence upcoming elections on the island.

Brent Christensen told reporters Friday that the U.S. was “aware that China is attempting to apply pressure through various means on Taiwan ... to influence Taiwan's democratic process.”

He says “malign actors” are using disinformation to undermine faith in the island’s democratic institutions but that Washington and Taipei were working closely to counter such efforts by sharing information and experience and mobilizing civil society.

Independence leaning President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking a second term in the Jan. 11 vote for head of state and lawmakers.

China is believed to strongly favor Tsai’s main opponent in the race, Han Kuo-yu of the Beijing-friendly Nationalist Party.