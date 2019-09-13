US general for NATO: Afghan violence will rise before vote

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The top U.S. general for NATO says he expects increased violence in Afghanistan in the lead-up to the election later this month, and says allies will make necessary adjustments to military operations there.

Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, the Supreme Allied Commander, tells a small group of reporters that despite recent drama over Afghanistan, the U.S. message to allies is that America and NATO remain committed to the fight. Peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban collapsed and were declared dead by President Donald Trump last week after a recent spate of deadly attacks by the insurgents.

Wolters didn't provide details about any potential uptick in U.S. military operations. He says allies will do all they can to help Afghan security forces ensure a safe and secure election.